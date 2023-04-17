Welcome,
May 06, 2023, 01:08:11 AM
Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
Topic: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread (Read 2156 times)
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #50 on:
April 17, 2023, 07:02:57 PM »
SMASH
OR
PASS
Instant Pass for me
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #51 on:
April 19, 2023, 06:20:42 AM »
Blonde
Brunette
Ginge
Ginge again for me I can't believe it
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #52 on:
April 19, 2023, 06:23:07 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 17, 2023, 07:02:57 PM
SMASH
OR
PASS
Instant Pass for me
yeah I wouldnt even poke that from a distance....nothing wrong in a big-boned woman if u like that thing.......... but that size is shocking........................any amount of drink would not have me dipping the big fella into that...:
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #53 on:
April 19, 2023, 06:24:59 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 19, 2023, 06:20:42 AM
Blonde
Brunette
Ginge
Ginge again for me I can't believe it
a close second for me is ginge --- I would go brunette first on this one ..
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #54 on:
April 19, 2023, 06:53:06 AM »
Quote from: headset on April 19, 2023, 06:23:07 AM
Quote from: littlefatso on April 17, 2023, 07:02:57 PM
SMASH
OR
PASS
Instant Pass for me
yeah I wouldnt even poke that from a distance....nothing wrong in a big-boned woman if u like that thing.......... but that size is shocking........................any amount of drink would not have me dipping the big fella into that...:
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #55 on:
April 19, 2023, 06:06:53 PM »
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #56 on:
April 19, 2023, 06:09:48 PM »
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #57 on:
April 19, 2023, 06:51:54 PM »
ALL DAY LONG
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #58 on:
April 20, 2023, 05:44:56 PM »
From your Favorite to Least put the babes in order😍😍😍😍
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #59 on:
April 20, 2023, 05:47:16 PM »
Blonde -
Brunette -
Redhead!
* 💖
Blonde
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #60 on:
April 21, 2023, 11:14:52 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 20, 2023, 05:47:16 PM
Blonde -
Brunette -
Redhead!
* 💖
Blonde
ginge for me today ... the something about bucking a ginge that interests me ... never boned one
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #61 on:
April 21, 2023, 11:20:53 AM »
some tit on the bird in the link..... id probably like a play with them ... she's pretty enough to shaft but a bit too big-boned for me, but id probably do her in a one-night stand.....
so its a smash for me just to get a play with them tits....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/22098226/best-big-boobs-bras-high-street
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #62 on:
April 21, 2023, 05:57:18 PM »
Quote from: headset on April 21, 2023, 11:20:53 AM
some tit on the bird in the link..... id probably like a play with them ... she's pretty enough to shaft but a bit too big-boned for me, but id probably do her in a one-night stand.....
so its a smash for me just to get a play with them tits....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/22098226/best-big-boobs-bras-high-street
No for me that like
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #63 on:
April 22, 2023, 11:19:08 AM »
Pick One
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #64 on:
April 22, 2023, 11:20:08 AM »
" SMASH
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #65 on:
April 22, 2023, 11:21:10 AM »
" SMASH "
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #66 on:
April 22, 2023, 11:22:10 AM »
"
SMASH
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #67 on:
April 23, 2023, 09:55:00 AM »
SMASH
or PASS
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #68 on:
April 24, 2023, 04:00:31 AM »
Blonde
or Brunette
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #69 on:
April 24, 2023, 06:25:53 AM »
10 out of 10
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #70 on:
April 24, 2023, 08:29:14 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 24, 2023, 04:00:31 AM
Blonde
or Brunette
id rattle the blonde 1st up ..................
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #71 on:
April 27, 2023, 09:47:27 PM »
The one one the left is a bit of a minger to look at but I reckon 2 pints Id buck that like
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #72 on:
April 28, 2023, 06:34:22 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 27, 2023, 09:47:27 PM
The one one the left is a bit of a minger to look at but I reckon 2 pints Id buck that like
id smash No2 first....
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #73 on:
April 29, 2023, 08:52:29 PM »
LEFT
MIDDLE
RIGHT
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #74 on:
April 30, 2023, 09:44:46 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 29, 2023, 08:52:29 PM
LEFT
MIDDLE
RIGHT
the middle one is pretty-faced but carries to youthful looks for me - so would probably dig out No 3 the one on the right ---------------------- had I been 20 odd yr old I have a sniffed out the middle one first
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #75 on:
April 30, 2023, 09:45:35 AM »
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #76 on:
April 30, 2023, 05:05:39 PM »
which one would get the load
or
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #77 on:
May 01, 2023, 08:44:54 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 30, 2023, 05:05:39 PM
which one would get the load
or
The first one easy - good-looking with a cracking set of fun bags on her...
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #78 on:
May 01, 2023, 08:55:13 AM »
I couldn't choose between em they both smokin hot
Bernie
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #79 on:
May 01, 2023, 10:09:43 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 30, 2023, 05:05:39 PM
which one would get the load
or
Top one....very sweet.
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #80 on:
May 02, 2023, 05:31:24 PM »
the £uckin clip of the bird in the link......
would u smash that crocs lad..................
she is a £uckin right off.......looked ok before the surgery began........drugs for u.....
SMASH OR PASS?
O cant do pics, before anyone comments....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/22227145/danniella-westbrook-new-face-pool-bikini/
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #81 on:
May 02, 2023, 05:58:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on May 02, 2023, 05:31:24 PM
the £uckin clip of the bird in the link......
would u smash that crocs lad..................
she is a £uckin right off.......looked ok before the surgery began........drugs for u.....
SMASH OR PASS?
O cant do pics, before anyone comments....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/22227145/danniella-westbrook-new-face-pool-bikini/
Sober No
4 pints
, 8 pints
headset
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #82 on:
May 03, 2023, 08:23:44
Quote from: littlefatso on May 02, 2023, 05:58:06 PM
Quote from: headset on May 02, 2023, 05:31:24 PM
the £uckin clip of the bird in the link......
would u smash that crocs lad..................
she is a £uckin right off.......looked ok before the surgery began........drugs for u.....
SMASH OR PASS?
O cant do pics, before anyone comments....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/22227145/danniella-westbrook-new-face-pool-bikini/
Sober No
4 pints
, 8 pints
I'm not one normally to go in too hard on someone's looks ...it could easily tip them in real life but she is looking naughty and, needs to cut the plaggy surgery out......
littlefatso
Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:13 PM »
