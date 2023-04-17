littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 187





Posts: 187 Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread « Reply #50 on: April 17, 2023, 07:02:57 PM » SMASH OR PASS













Instant Pass for me ORInstant Pass for me Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 187





Posts: 187 Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread « Reply #51 on: April 19, 2023, 06:20:42 AM » Brunette Ginge









Ginge again for me I can't believe it BlondeBrunetteGingeGinge again for me I can't believe it Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 945





Posts: 6 945 Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread « Reply #52 on: April 19, 2023, 06:23:07 AM » Quote from: littlefatso on April 17, 2023, 07:02:57 PM SMASH OR PASS













Instant Pass for me

ORInstant Pass for me











yeah I wouldnt even poke that from a distance....nothing wrong in a big-boned woman if u like that thing.......... but that size is shocking........................any amount of drink would not have me dipping the big fella into that...: yeah I wouldnt even poke that from a distance....nothing wrong in a big-boned woman if u like that thing.......... but that size is shocking........................any amount of drink would not have me dipping the big fella into that...: Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 187





Posts: 187 Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread « Reply #58 on: April 20, 2023, 05:44:56 PM »





From your Favorite to Least put the babes in order😍😍😍😍 Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 945





Posts: 6 945 Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread « Reply #61 on: April 21, 2023, 11:20:53 AM »





so its a smash for me just to get a play with them tits....







https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/22098226/best-big-boobs-bras-high-street

some tit on the bird in the link..... id probably like a play with them ... she's pretty enough to shaft but a bit too big-boned for me, but id probably do her in a one-night stand.....so its a smash for me just to get a play with them tits.... Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 187





Posts: 187 Re: Smash/Pass/Left/Right/Middle/1234 thread « Reply #62 on: April 21, 2023, 05:57:18 PM » Quote from: headset on April 21, 2023, 11:20:53 AM





so its a smash for me just to get a play with them tits....







https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/22098226/best-big-boobs-bras-high-street



some tit on the bird in the link..... id probably like a play with them ... she's pretty enough to shaft but a bit too big-boned for me, but id probably do her in a one-night stand.....so its a smash for me just to get a play with them tits....









No for me that like No for me that like Logged