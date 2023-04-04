Welcome,
April 10, 2023, 07:20:35 PM
We concede too many goals.
Author
Topic: We concede too many goals. (Read 175 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 098
We concede too many goals.
April 04, 2023, 12:01:39 PM
Fortunately we do score many more so far.It seems to me that Carrick quite quickly realized that defensively this team is poor. Therefore the game plan is to play a good quick passing game, and out score the opponents. Excellent as far as it goes, but it has its limitations as shown by some poor results away from home. We now have some very tough games coming up with managers realizing how they can nullify Boro. It must be frustrating for Carrick not being able to really strengthen the defence. It looks like we will get into the playoffs but I dont think the team has the character to grind out results. For me it will be another season in the Championship,for Boro and Carrick, and no bad thing. If we do go up this season all well and good, but I dont think so.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 244
Re: We concede too many goals.
April 04, 2023, 09:11:38 PM
Got to agree unfortunately, I fear Luton will finish 3rd as they seem to grind out results week in week out
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 098
Re: We concede too many goals.
April 07, 2023, 09:52:00 PM
I think tonight shows we do need another season in this League. Burnley streets ahead of Boro.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 410
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: We concede too many goals.
April 07, 2023, 11:30:17 PM
Why single us out? Burnley were streets ahead of every team in the Championship.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 098
Re: We concede too many goals.
April 08, 2023, 07:55:11 AM
We seem to have hit a bad patch. I suppose we were not going to beat Burnley anyway but last Saturday was massive. We really should have won that game but conceded three goals in fifteen minutes. I think we will make the playoffs but defensively we are poor. Playoff games are a bit of a lottery.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 098
Re: We concede too many goals.
Today
at 06:22:58 PM
Here we go again. Awful defending. Looks to me if the rot has set in. Hackney,Ramsey and Howson poor. What is the point of Crooks. Playoff place now beginning to look in jeapordy.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 098
Re: We concede too many goals.
Today
at 06:42:00 PM
The defence has turned to mush. Bottle well and truly gone. Playoffs fast disappearing. Carrick doesn't seem to understand how a team should defend. Mind you he has got some shite defenders in Giles,Smith,McNair and Lenighan.Dear oh dear oh dear.
boro-bob
Posts: 2 923
Re: We concede too many goals.
Today
at 06:46:14 PM
Be interesting to see if Carrick is able to get any of his players in the Summer
