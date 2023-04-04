Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
We concede too many goals.
Bill Buxton
April 04, 2023, 12:01:39 PM
Fortunately we do score many more so far.It seems to me that Carrick quite quickly realized that defensively this team is poor. Therefore the game plan is to play a  good quick passing game, and out score the opponents. Excellent as far as it goes, but it has its limitations as shown by some poor results away from home. We now have some very tough games coming up with managers realizing how they can nullify Boro. It must be frustrating for Carrick not being able to really strengthen the defence. It looks like we will get into the playoffs but I dont think the team has the character to grind out results. For me it will be another season in the Championship,for Boro and Carrick, and no bad thing. If we do go up this season all well and good, but I dont think so.
Flyers Nap
April 04, 2023, 09:11:38 PM
Got to agree unfortunately, I fear Luton will finish 3rd as they seem to grind out results week in week out
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 09:52:00 PM
I think tonight shows we do need another season in this League. Burnley streets ahead of Boro.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


Yesterday at 11:30:17 PM
Why single us out? Burnley were streets ahead of every team in the Championship.
