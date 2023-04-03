Welcome,
April 05, 2023, 10:47:19 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Labours Peado cover up
Topic: Labours Peado cover up (Read 236 times)
BMX Bandit
Bernie
Posts: 7 901
Labours Peado cover up
«
on:
April 03, 2023, 06:13:57 PM »
Well weve long suspected it, but here it is now straight from a former Labour MP
https://mobile.twitter.com/SimonDanczuk/status/1642825140370120704?cxt=HHwWgIC9_dqwvswtAAAA
Those with decent memories will also recall somebody closer to home who used to delete threads if this subject was ever mentioned.
They should all gang their heads in shame.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 089
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #1 on:
April 03, 2023, 06:21:26 PM »
Did Starmer know when he was DPP but turned a blind eye?
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 408
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #2 on:
April 03, 2023, 07:16:37 PM »
Simon Danczuk; isn't that the geezer who had a very fuckable wife?
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 408
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #3 on:
April 03, 2023, 07:17:31 PM »
Yep. Sure is!....
https://www.google.com/search?q=karen+danczuk&client=firefox-b-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjznrnoqI7-AhVWNsAKHfP4Aj0Q_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1252&bih=564&dpr=1.09
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 18 021
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #4 on:
April 03, 2023, 08:22:23 PM »
Fuck me stiff! Its taken you hours, lads
headset
Posts: 6 727
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:45 AM »
I think it's time to bring this pearler back - the old ones are always the best ones.
hands up if you voted Cobyn last time out ........
Starmer knows the crack..........
One for the doggy counselor the lodger
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/
Bernie
Posts: 7 901
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:51 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 03, 2023, 06:21:26 PM
Did Starmer know when he was DPP but turned a blind eye?
Don't know if he did. but i wish Danczuk would name the senior Labour figures who told him to keep quiet.
We also recall what happened to Labour MP Rosie Duffield when she spoke out about it.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 089
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:03:35 PM »
Its all beginning to come out now. Labour politicians knew what was going on but not prepared to upset their core Muslim vote. I think this line of attack will also be aimed at Sir Kneelalot as the election draws near.
littlefatso
Posts: 36
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:07 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on April 03, 2023, 07:16:37 PM
Simon Danczuk; isn't that the geezer who had a very fuckable wife?
Nowt special at all in fact I place her in the fat bangers section
Bernie
Posts: 7 901
Re: Labours Peado cover up
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:43:11 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on
Yesterday
at 05:02:07 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on April 03, 2023, 07:16:37 PM
Simon Danczuk; isn't that the geezer who had a very fuckable wife?
Nowt special at all in fact I place her in the fat bangers section
She's probably slimmer than the average woman on Teesside these days.
Not sure how this is relevant to Labour hushing up paaedos though.
