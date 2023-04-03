Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Labours Peado cover up
« on: April 03, 2023, 06:13:57 PM »
Well weve long suspected it, but here it is now straight from a former  Labour MP

https://mobile.twitter.com/SimonDanczuk/status/1642825140370120704?cxt=HHwWgIC9_dqwvswtAAAA

Those with decent memories will also recall somebody closer to home who used to delete threads if this subject was ever mentioned.

They should all gang their heads in shame.
« Reply #1 on: April 03, 2023, 06:21:26 PM »
Did Starmer know when he was DPP but turned a blind eye?
« Reply #2 on: April 03, 2023, 07:16:37 PM »
Simon Danczuk; isn't that the geezer who had a very fuckable wife?
« Reply #3 on: April 03, 2023, 07:17:31 PM »
Yep. Sure is!....

« Reply #4 on: April 03, 2023, 08:22:23 PM »
 :mido: :mido: :mido:

Fuck me stiff! Its taken you hours, lads 
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:25:45 AM »
I think it's time to bring this pearler back - the old ones are always the best ones.

hands up if you voted Cobyn last time out ........monkey

Starmer knows the crack..........


One for the doggy counselor the lodger 



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:37:51 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 03, 2023, 06:21:26 PM
Did Starmer know when he was DPP but turned a blind eye?

Don't know if he did. but i wish Danczuk would name the senior Labour figures who told him to keep quiet.

We also recall what happened to Labour MP Rosie Duffield when she spoke out about it.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:03:35 PM »
Its all beginning to come out now. Labour politicians knew what was going on but not prepared to upset their core Muslim vote. I think this line of attack will also be aimed at Sir Kneelalot as the election draws near.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:02:07 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on April 03, 2023, 07:16:37 PM
Simon Danczuk; isn't that the geezer who had a very fuckable wife?







Nowt special at all in fact I place her in the fat bangers section

« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:43:11 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 05:02:07 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on April 03, 2023, 07:16:37 PM
Simon Danczuk; isn't that the geezer who had a very fuckable wife?







Nowt special at all in fact I place her in the fat bangers section



She's probably slimmer than the average woman on Teesside these days.

Not sure how this is relevant to Labour hushing up paaedos though.
