Author Topic: Labours Peado cover up  (Read 81 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 06:13:57 PM »
Well weve long suspected it, but here it is now straight from a former  Labour MP

https://mobile.twitter.com/SimonDanczuk/status/1642825140370120704?cxt=HHwWgIC9_dqwvswtAAAA

Those with decent memories will also recall somebody closer to home who used to delete threads if this subject was ever mentioned.

They should all gang their heads in shame.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:21:26 PM »
Did Starmer know when he was DPP but turned a blind eye?
Bud Wiser
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:16:37 PM »
Simon Danczuk; isn't that the geezer who had a very fuckable wife?
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:17:31 PM »
Yep. Sure is!....

https://www.google.com/search?q=karen+danczuk&client=firefox-b-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjznrnoqI7-AhVWNsAKHfP4Aj0Q_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1252&bih=564&dpr=1.09

                                   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:22:23 PM »
 :mido: :mido: :mido:

Fuck me stiff! Its taken you hours, lads 
