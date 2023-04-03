Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Roul Moat  (Read 215 times)
littlefatso
« on: April 03, 2023, 05:38:58 PM »
ITV Easter Sunday

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=70773a3ef98ef237JmltdHM9MTY4MDQ4MDAwMCZpZ3VpZD0zZDJlMGNlNy05YTE3LTZhMjktMmMzMS0xZTBmOWUxNzZlZmQmaW5zaWQ9NTIwMA&ptn=3&hsh=3&fclid=3d2e0ce7-9a17-6a29-2c31-1e0f9e176efd&psq=roul+moat+easter+sunday+2023&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuY2hyb25pY2xlbGl2ZS5jby51ay9uZXdzL3R2L2h1bnQtZm9yLXJhb3VsLW1vYXQtaXR2LTI2NjE3NDE1&ntb=1     



Moaty It's Gazza Man  :gaz:
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 04, 2023, 07:05:34 AM »
Is Gazza playing himself

a crazy moment for Gazza - he must have been well off his box that night monkey


should be worth a watch for me....
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:34:17 PM »
Starts tonight this on ITV 9PM  :like:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:18:16 AM »
watched the 1st episode last night ..... a bit of a psycho bully - the world is a better place without him, but he caused carnage before he eventually did the right thing!!

i will watch the other 2 episodes out of interest
