Author Topic: Britains first floating migrant barge  (Read 93 times)
« on: Today at 07:08:44 AM »
JURASSIC PARKED Britains first floating migrant barge set to be moored off Dorsets Jurassic coast....

it's worth a punt if it helps lessen the financial burden on the taxpayer and keeps these potentially dangerous illegals off the UK streets.....

correct route or no route is my take on things regardless of situation.... They are leaving a safe country/border to milk the UK tax payer and risking life to do so......

Let's hope the current government or even a Labour government has the minerals to get the channel crossers/hoppers stopped....the numbers at present say things are at a farcical level...............

£6 million a day cost - FFS

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21910760/migrants-boat-deal-signed-with-portland-port-dorset/



 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:28:36 PM »
I think the fact the link is dated 1st of April speaks volumes!

If by chance there is any merit in the article, those barges will only prove their worth if they 'up anchor' and head straight for the beaches of France.
