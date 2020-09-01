headset

Britains first floating migrant barge



it's worth a punt if it helps lessen the financial burden on the taxpayer and keeps these potentially dangerous illegals off the UK streets.....



correct route or no route is my take on things regardless of situation.... They are leaving a safe country/border to milk the UK tax payer and risking life to do so......



Let's hope the current government or even a Labour government has the minerals to get the channel crossers/hoppers stopped....the numbers at present say things are at a farcical level...............



£6 million a day cost - FFS



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21910760/migrants-boat-deal-signed-with-portland-port-dorset/







