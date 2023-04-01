John Theone

Did you see his vile comment about the late Sir Nigel Lawson?
Takes a special kind of hatred to say those things about a recently deceased 90 year old. Shameful.
No The only time I ever view Boreme is to see how cringeworthy " The End " thread has got .
Putin's a walking miracle according to that thread
. He's dead he alive he's got 5 doubles he's riddled with cancer Parkinson's leukaemia dementia he's been poisoned numerous times the poor fella has had it all according to baddad and his cronies .. as Olly likes to say painfully fucking thick