April 04, 2023, 09:46:21 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
John Theone
Author
Topic: John Theone (Read 204 times)
MF(c) DOOM
and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 25
John Theone
«
on:
April 01, 2023, 06:37:01 PM »
AKA Ural Kuntz
AKA The
who has a mod button now
He's been making video's of himself below
https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1642078622054744068?s=20
http://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1642078622054744068?s=20
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: John Theone
«
Reply #1 on:
April 01, 2023, 07:48:41 PM »
fu$k me....wtf is wrong with some people it has to be a lefty that....
who is ural kuntz is he fly me or raw?
you need to stop putting links like that up,,, you will only encourage the likes of smalltown wanting to enlarge his tits......
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 560
Re: John Theone
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:47:34 PM »
You see Crocky -its not me getting at you
Everybody thinks you are a headcase that goes too far sometimes.....
Just reign it in man and you can be very funny
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 25
Re: John Theone
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:56 PM »
Reign it in ?
You start controversial threads to wind certain people up
You post controversial pictures to wind certain people up
then you use your moderator function to willy nilly delete any reply's that doesn't fit with the thread you started
There is another shit cake on the forums what does that goes by the name of Bad Dad
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: John Theone
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:12:00 AM »
come on John that twitter video is naughty but worth a laugh at!
it could be harry vegas off fly me .... or many other posters from OTR ...
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 896
Re: John Theone
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:36:11 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:12:00 AM
come on John that twitter video is naughty but worth a laugh at!
it could be harry vegas off fly me .... or many other posters from OTR ...
Would only be Hairy Vagina if he spouted a junior school level poem at the end of it.
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
