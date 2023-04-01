littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 25





Posts: 25 John Theone « on: April 01, 2023, 06:37:01 PM »



AKA The who has a mod button now





He's been making video's of himself below



https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1642078622054744068?s=20



http://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1642078622054744068?s=20 AKA Ural KuntzAKA Thewho has a mod button nowHe's been making video's of himself below Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 726





Posts: 6 726 Re: John Theone « Reply #1 on: April 01, 2023, 07:48:41 PM »





fu$k me....wtf is wrong with some people it has to be a lefty that....



who is ural kuntz is he fly me or raw?



you need to stop putting links like that up,,, you will only encourage the likes of smalltown wanting to enlarge his tits...... fu$k me....wtf is wrong with some people it has to be a lefty that....who is ural kuntz is he fly me or raw?you need to stop putting links like that up,,, you will only encourage the likes of smalltown wanting to enlarge his tits...... Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 560







Posts: 560 Re: John Theone « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:47:34 PM » You see Crocky -its not me getting at you



Everybody thinks you are a headcase that goes too far sometimes.....



Just reign it in man and you can be very funny











Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 25





Posts: 25 Re: John Theone « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:27:56 PM » Reign it in ?



You start controversial threads to wind certain people up



You post controversial pictures to wind certain people up



then you use your moderator function to willy nilly delete any reply's that doesn't fit with the thread you started



There is another shit cake on the forums what does that goes by the name of Bad Dad











Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 726





Posts: 6 726 Re: John Theone « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:00 AM »



it could be harry vegas off fly me .... or many other posters from OTR ... come on John that twitter video is naughty but worth a laugh at!it could be harry vegas off fly me .... or many other posters from OTR ... Logged