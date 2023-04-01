Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 04, 2023, 09:46:15 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs (Read 282 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
on:
April 01, 2023, 04:19:40 PM »
decent finish from the hudds lad ,,,, could steffon have done better for the second ......its a yes for me..................fuc£in hell .....now 3.1 denting our straight-up promotion hopes......
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 607
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #1 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:21:20 PM »
3-1
A right mess
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 087
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #2 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:28:33 PM »
International break may have something to do with this debacle. Probably a certain amount of complacency too. Away from home we have looked a bit dodgy defensively, Conceeding too many goals. It's OK if you score more than the opposition but this won't happen today. Second spot has gone now so they need to concentrate on winning the playoffs. A disasterous performance today. Dear oh dear
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 607
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #3 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:28:40 PM »
Ffs 4
So easy
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #4 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:28:56 PM »
be some character if we can pull the win off here,,,,, a draw at best for me now..... Warnock wields his magic once again when up against a Boro side.....
scrub most of that off the - fuc£ers have bagged No4... crumbled away at relegation-threatened Huddersfield
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 607
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #5 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:29:49 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 01, 2023, 04:28:33 PM
International break may have something to do with this debacle. Probably a certain amount of complacency too. Away from home we have looked a bit dodgy defensively, Conceeding too many goals. It's OK if you score more than the opposition but this won't happen today. Second spot has gone now so they need to concentrate on winning the playoffs. A disasterous performance today. Dear oh dear
Too complacent for sure. Automatic is over now.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #6 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:35:56 PM »
Quote from: kippers on April 01, 2023, 04:29:49 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on April 01, 2023, 04:28:33 PM
International break may have something to do with this debacle. Probably a certain amount of complacency too. Away from home we have looked a bit dodgy defensively, Conceeding too many goals. It's OK if you score more than the opposition but this won't happen today. Second spot has gone now so they need to concentrate on winning the playoffs. A disasterous performance today. Dear oh dear
Too complacent for sure. Automatic is over now.
yea that puts to bed any top 2 hopes........we now know what we are playing for.... rather than have an eye on top2.....just as i speak we just notched our second ....could we ....CMON BORO
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 087
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #7 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:40:32 PM »
I think it was always a big ask to get second place. I think our best chance with Carrick was the playoffs,but do they have the bottle for the three playoff games?
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 607
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #8 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:45:50 PM »
We look miles off from playoff candidates today
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 087
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #9 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:50:19 PM »
This is a big test for Carrick. There needs to be a response for the rest of the season. Still have my doubts about the bottle of this squad.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 607
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #10 on:
April 01, 2023, 04:50:31 PM »
Should be 10 minutes here mind
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #11 on:
April 01, 2023, 05:04:09 PM »
its never over until the big lady sings...... it's looking like a tall order however for the top 2 now if I'm honest with folk....
let's see what we do against Burnley...lose that one and the towel will go in on 2nnd place for me.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 087
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #12 on:
April 01, 2023, 05:12:03 PM »
The tremendous run of results under Carrick has masked the fact that we are poor defensively. It's been the midfield and forwards who have got us this far. I think Carrick needs another season in the Championship so he can get some defensive steel into the team. If we go up via the playoffs this season I think we will be straight back down.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #13 on:
April 01, 2023, 05:17:03 PM »
i get what you are saying bill... let's not forget however its the turnaround under Carrick that has now brought disappointment into the conversation....not many if any would have had us chasing the playoffs never mind the top 2 when he arrived.... its a chance to go up so it cant be ignored but its also a bonus opportunity in all fairness after the shit start under wilder
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 087
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #14 on:
April 01, 2023, 05:23:05 PM »
Yes. Wilder left us in one hell of a mess. We really hoped Carrick would keep us in this League. Playoffs when he was appointed was a bit of a fantasy.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #15 on:
April 02, 2023, 07:28:38 AM »
not the time to start flapping billy lad.... the playoffs are still a good achievement after the start we had..... whether we have the minerals to conquer them is a different story.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 087
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #16 on:
April 02, 2023, 01:04:12 PM »
I suppose by nature Im a realist not a pessimist but I honestly dont think this squad have the balls for a playoff fight.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 087
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #17 on:
April 02, 2023, 02:08:57 PM »
I think Carrick needs another season in this League. He hasnt really been able to create his own team. The loanees will probably go back to Villa. He needs to create a team with real steel in defence and midfield. If promoted they would stand a much better chance of staying up.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:31:22 AM »
Ray 'party' Parlour fancies us to go up - that will do me - nice one Ray get yourself a 'cobrabomb' on me
Party parlour gives his opinion on things!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ray-parlour-fires-sheffield-united-26618505
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...