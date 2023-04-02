headset

2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « on: Yesterday at 04:19:40 PM » decent finish from the hudds lad ,,,, could steffon have done better for the second ......its a yes for me..................fuc£in hell .....now 3.1 denting our straight-up promotion hopes......



Bill Buxton

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:28:33 PM » International break may have something to do with this debacle. Probably a certain amount of complacency too. Away from home we have looked a bit dodgy defensively, Conceeding too many goals. It's OK if you score more than the opposition but this won't happen today. Second spot has gone now so they need to concentrate on winning the playoffs. A disasterous performance today. Dear oh dear

headset

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:28:56 PM » be some character if we can pull the win off here,,,,, a draw at best for me now..... Warnock wields his magic once again when up against a Boro side.....

scrub most of that off the - fuc£ers have bagged No4... crumbled away at relegation-threatened Huddersfield





kippers

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:29:49 PM »



Too complacent for sure. Automatic is over now.

headset

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:35:56 PM »



Too complacent for sure. Automatic is over now.

Too complacent for sure. Automatic is over now.

yea that puts to bed any top 2 hopes........we now know what we are playing for.... rather than have an eye on top2.....just as i speak we just notched our second ....could we ....CMON BORO

Bill Buxton

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:40:32 PM » I think it was always a big ask to get second place. I think our best chance with Carrick was the playoffs,but do they have the bottle for the three playoff games?

Bill Buxton

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:50:19 PM » This is a big test for Carrick. There needs to be a response for the rest of the season. Still have my doubts about the bottle of this squad.

headset

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:04:09 PM » its never over until the big lady sings...... it's looking like a tall order however for the top 2 now if I'm honest with folk....

let's see what we do against Burnley...lose that one and the towel will go in on 2nnd place for me.



let's see what we do against Burnley...lose that one and the towel will go in on 2nnd place for me.



Bill Buxton

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:12:03 PM » The tremendous run of results under Carrick has masked the fact that we are poor defensively. It's been the midfield and forwards who have got us this far. I think Carrick needs another season in the Championship so he can get some defensive steel into the team. If we go up via the playoffs this season I think we will be straight back down.

headset

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:17:03 PM » i get what you are saying bill... let's not forget however its the turnaround under Carrick that has now brought disappointment into the conversation....not many if any would have had us chasing the playoffs never mind the top 2 when he arrived.... its a chance to go up so it cant be ignored but its also a bonus opportunity in all fairness after the shit start under wilder

Bill Buxton

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 PM » Yes. Wilder left us in one hell of a mess. We really hoped Carrick would keep us in this League. Playoffs when he was appointed was a bit of a fantasy.

headset

Re: 2.1 now to the terries ...ffs « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:28:38 AM » not the time to start flapping billy lad.... the playoffs are still a good achievement after the start we had..... whether we have the minerals to conquer them is a different story.