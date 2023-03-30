Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2023, 12:50:17 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: What a Surprise!  (Read 185 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 014


View Profile
« on: March 30, 2023, 01:38:01 PM »
Bet this has come as a bit of a shock to the people claiming the BBC is full of RWNJs.
https://t.co/FZOqAtovva
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 035


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 31, 2023, 12:19:13 AM »
The surprise is you think Starmer is not a RWNJ.  He has singlehandedly ejected more Jewish members than any previous labour Leader and you still think JC was the anti jew.

Sir Keir Starmer is right wing and is acceptable to the establishment. You are STUPID to not see the center right have an agenda. He is a Sir as is the Leader of the Lib Dems, are you really that stupid you cannot see past GB News. It is not those in Dingys in the last 2 years who have ruined this country. It is those who have power and travel in super yachts and Private Jets. They have taken over all political parties so your vote no longer can change anything. Are you Dumb  or are you Woke which means Awake in African.

Protests in France since January and only reported here when our King has to cancel a visit  charles
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 014


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 31, 2023, 12:31:17 PM »
If only I was as clever as you I would have liked to engage in a conversation regarding the influence of the Post-Modernism of Marcuse and Adorno on the contemporary left.

Of maybe the impact of Gramsci's Theory of Cultural Hegemony

....but I'm afraid you'll tie me in knots.
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 035


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:52:17 PM »
OMG, Called out for being stupid on one subject so tries to prove he is actually very clever by quoting nonsense but is UNABLE to address the actual point posed. Dumb as Fuck and knows big words. Address the point or admit you are a dumb fuck in this case. No reports until YOUR King was forced to cancel, why?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 