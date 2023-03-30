myboro

He has singlehandedly ejected more Jewish members than any previous labour Leader and you still think JC was the anti jew.



Sir Keir Starmer is right wing and is acceptable to the establishment. You are STUPID to not see the center right have an agenda. He is a Sir as is the Leader of the Lib Dems, are you really that stupid you cannot see past GB News. It is not those in Dingys in the last 2 years who have ruined this country. It is those who have power and travel in super yachts and Private Jets. They have taken over all political parties so your vote no longer can change anything. Are you Dumb or are you Woke which means Awake in African.



