March 29, 2023, 11:30:41 PM
Author Topic: Vaping in Stadium & Log burners  (Read 26 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: Today at 07:42:55 PM »
Notice over the road they're slagging off vapers in a wide open outdoor space which has been proven carries no risk to bystanders yet waffle on nicely about getting log burners fitted which pump out tons of shit and will aggravate chest problems to them and their neighbours.

If you're reading this from over road, vaping in the stadium isn't against the law either, it's club policy.
Vaping isn't covered by the smokefree laws and you can vape at work too of your company allows it.

Suck on my elf bar hypocritical cunts.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:47:16 PM by Billy Balfour » Logged
Billy Balfour
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:45:51 PM »
PS.
I'd look up how many people die of accidental suffocation due to deodorants, think of that when Bill from row 17 has a cheeky belt off his 6% nic strawberry blast.

And keep out of candle shops too, they're worse ya daft cunts.
Logged
