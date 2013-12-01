Billy Balfour

Vaping in Stadium & Log burners « on: Today at 07:42:55 PM » Notice over the road they're slagging off vapers in a wide open outdoor space which has been proven carries no risk to bystanders yet waffle on nicely about getting log burners fitted which pump out tons of shit and will aggravate chest problems to them and their neighbours.



If you're reading this from over road, vaping in the stadium isn't against the law either, it's club policy.

Vaping isn't covered by the smokefree laws and you can vape at work too of your company allows it.



Suck on my elf bar hypocritical cunts.