UK soon to be a member of CPTPP. This is a trading block with a real future ,as opposed to the moribund EU protection racket. Only a matter of time when USA becomes a member. City of London will boom,and a massive market for UK exports. Even Smarmer wont be able to rejoin the EU once this is in place. It could also spell big trouble for China.

Oh joy. Boreme Remainiacs have now started to discuss it. Surprise surprise they think it isn't a patch on what we had when shackled to the EU Empire. You can almost hear the gnashing of teeth.