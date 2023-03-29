Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 31, 2023, 07:45:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Massive Brexit win for the UK.  (Read 154 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 077


View Profile
« on: March 29, 2023, 04:07:09 PM »
UK soon to be a member of CPTPP. This is a trading block with a real future ,as opposed to the moribund EU protection racket. Only a matter of time when USA becomes a member. City of London will boom,and a massive market for UK exports. Even Smarmer wont be able to rejoin the EU once this is in place. It could also spell big trouble for China.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 018



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:45:45 AM »
There were that many facts in that post I struggled to count them.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 077


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:22:45 AM »
I love facts me.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 077


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:29:06 AM »
Breaking News Fact. UK has now been accepted into the block. This is what you can do when not in the EU.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 011


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:34:33 PM »
The EU started off as a simple Trading Bloc for nations of similar sized economies.

Then look what happened.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 077


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:15 PM »
Oh joy. Boreme Remainiacs have now started to discuss it. Surprise surprise they think it isn't a patch on what we had when shackled to the EU Empire. You can almost hear the gnashing of teeth.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:19 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 018



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:06:40 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:10:15 PM
Oh joy. Boreme Remainiacs have now started to discuss it. Surprise surprise they think it isn't a patch on what we had when shackled to the EU Empire. You can almost hear the gnashing of teeth.

'David Frost has warned Remainers that they are about to be humiliated as the UK prepares to join the CPTPP.

The UKs accession to the free trade agreement which covers both sides of the Pacific Ocean was formally confirmed in a telephone call between Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and counterparts from the group.

It represents Britains biggest trade deal since leaving the EU, cutting tariffs for UK exporters to a group of nations which  with Britains accession  will have a total gross domestic product (GDP) of £11 trillion, accounting for 15 per cent of global GDP, according to UK officials.

But according to Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts, the deal will only add 0.08 per cent to the size of the UK economy in 10 years.

Cutting ties with the European Union, meanwhile, is expected to reduce the UKs potential economic growth by about 4 per cent over a similar period.

Writing in The Telegraph, David Frost tried to remain upbeat about what the trade deal could deliver.

He said: Many mocked Boris Johnsons Global Britain slogan and told us that Britain could not hope to establish a global role on its own.

I think we can be confident that this judgment is now comprehensively disproven.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 404

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:32:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:06:40 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:10:15 PM
Oh joy. Boreme Remainiacs have now started to discuss it. Surprise surprise they think it isn't a patch on what we had when shackled to the EU Empire. You can almost hear the gnashing of teeth.

But according to Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts, the deal will only add 0.08 per cent to the size of the UK economy in 10 years.

Quite concerning, considering the OBR's forecasts are always accurate!  

Probably even more so in this case as economic minnows China & South Korea are also sniffing around the CPTPP.

                        

Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 077


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:54:34 PM »
Since when have the OBR been right about anything? This new trading partnership,will be fantastic news for our financial services secto for example.. The Pacific region is where all the real economic growth will come from for the rest of this century. Each year the EU share of word trade drops 3%. The whole concept of the EU superstate is totally flawed. I doubt wether it will exist in the next twenty years. Britain has always,and will always be a trading nation. Poor Smarmer is wrong again.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 011


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:11:38 PM »
Maybe the EU could return to just being a group of nations with a universal FTA (bit like a Common Market) who negotiate trade deals with other countries as a single entity?

We could maybe rejoin?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 077


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:23:28 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:11:38 PM
Maybe the EU could return to just being a group of nations with a universal FTA (bit like a Common Market) who negotiate trade deals with other countries as a single entity?

We could maybe rejoin?


I agree. Thats what it used to be before delusions of Empire set in.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 011


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:37:42 PM »
Wouldn't it be fun if the EU struck a FTA with the CPTPP
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 077


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:42:56 PM »
Many a true word is spoken in jest.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 