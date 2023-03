Bill Buxton

Massive Brexit win for the UK. « on: Today at 04:07:09 PM » UK soon to be a member of CPTPP. This is a trading block with a real future ,as opposed to the moribund EU protection racket. Only a matter of time when USA becomes a member. City of London will boom,and a massive market for UK exports. Even Smarmer won’t be able to rejoin the EU once this is in place. It could also spell big trouble for China.