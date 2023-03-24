Welcome,
March 27, 2023, 05:40:51 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
First Credit Suisse and now Deutchesbank.
Topic: First Credit Suisse and now Deutchesbank. (Read 81 times)
Bill Buxton
First Credit Suisse and now Deutchesbank.
March 24, 2023, 05:09:29 PM »
Oh dear its all going tits up in Euroland. Methinks the Euro could be next. No doubt the EU will break their own rules ( when it suits them) to prop it up.
Spidoolie
Re: First Credit Suisse and now Deutchesbank.
March 24, 2023, 06:21:41 PM »
I wouldn't be laughing Bill, if it goes tits up over there it would almost certainly have a knock on affect over here.
Mick1986
Re: First Credit Suisse and now Deutchesbank.
March 24, 2023, 09:34:25 PM »
Its all deliberate so that the CBDCs can be ushered in.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: First Credit Suisse and now Deutchesbank.
Yesterday
at 10:45:54 PM »
Somenody doesnt understand how international banking works.
