You know the protests are about raising the French retirement age from 62 to 64. Ours is already 68. So France have things better than us, and they're fighting to keep it that way. We just accept the continuing erosion of our rights like the saps we are.



You're incorrect about our state retirement age but bang on about how the French rebel against the state.Can you imagine how they'd react if the UK was funneling hundreds of thousands of freeloading migrants onto their shores?