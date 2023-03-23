Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 27, 2023, 05:40:45 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: France in Flames  (Read 124 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 064


View Profile
« on: March 23, 2023, 11:10:55 PM »
Must be down to Brexit.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 402

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2023, 07:21:06 AM »
No. Not at all. French farmers, for example, can cope fine without those forced subsidies from the UK tax payer.

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 852



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:53 PM »
You know the protests are about raising the French retirement age from 62 to 64. Ours is already 68. So France have things better than us, and they're fighting to keep it that way. We just accept the continuing erosion of our rights like the saps we are.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 