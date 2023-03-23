Welcome,
March 27, 2023, 05:40:45 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
France in Flames
Author
Topic: France in Flames
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 064
France in Flames
March 23, 2023, 11:10:55 PM »
Must be down to Brexit.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 402
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: France in Flames
March 24, 2023, 07:21:06 AM »
No. Not at all. French farmers, for example, can cope fine without those forced subsidies from the UK tax payer.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 852
Re: France in Flames
Yesterday
at 10:44:53 PM »
You know the protests are about raising the French retirement age from 62 to 64. Ours is already 68. So France have things better than us, and they're fighting to keep it that way. We just accept the continuing erosion of our rights like the saps we are.
Loading...