Re: France in Flames « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:53 PM » You know the protests are about raising the French retirement age from 62 to 64. Ours is already 68. So France have things better than us, and they're fighting to keep it that way. We just accept the continuing erosion of our rights like the saps we are.