If the sibling predeceased the grandparent then the grandparent's assets were never part of the sibling's estate. Sibling's wishes are not relevant. Goes straight to the kids. I have zero legal qualifications though!
Agree 100%, I am also not a Legal Expert but if that was Grandparents will WTF would you challenge it. Even if it was a lot of money shitty thing to do IMHO. If Grandparent died before your sibling nothing would go to his kids but neither would it go to other you and your siblings.
Be an adult and respect the will, if your sibling was an arse to his kids so what. Live your life and respect the wishes of your parent. There is no complication unless you try to make one for personal gain. Show some respect for their last wishes, they earned the money why should you try to profit by YOU throwing in IMAGINED complications. If you are financially OK give it to your kids or a charity