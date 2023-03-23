Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Contesting a will  (Read 148 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
« on: March 23, 2023, 07:54:50 PM »
Hello guys. 

Always remember there being some clued up fuckers on here so thought I'd see if anyone has any advice.

Situation.
Grandparent wrote will 30 years ago.

Equal Split between 4 siblings.  With the caveat that if  any siblings died before him then there share would go to their children.

Pretty straight forward.

However.   One sibling has died in the last few years...  So by default his share goes to his kids.


Complication........   The sibling who died specifically wrote into his own will that nothing from his estate shall ever go to his children.   And his will was executed as such.

The children haven't had any contact with any of the family for 25 years.   And if grandparent knew his will was written in this manner he would have changed it.

An added complication.

By the time the siblings will was enacted (stating he wanted none of his children to ever benefit from his estate) grandparent was already not of sound mind and wouldnt be able to change his own will even if he knew about this clause.


Do we have a leg to stand on for cutting the siblings children out of the will due to it not being a true reflection of anyone's wishes either grandad or deceased sibling.
 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: March 23, 2023, 09:43:50 PM »
Not an expert, but by terms of original will, should go straight to kids as specified.
38red
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:59:20 PM »
If the sibling predeceased the grandparent then the grandparent's assets were never part of the sibling's estate. Sibling's wishes are not relevant. Goes straight to the kids. I have zero legal qualifications though!
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:53 AM »
Dont be so greedy.
