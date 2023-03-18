Interesting situation in France. I'm currently working with a few frenchies and they have no sympathy for a lot of the strikers. They claim that the early retirement age was originally intended for people such as Police, Firemen, people with dangerous or dirty jobs because when they get to a certain age you are no longer able to do the job you were employed for in many cases. Along the way this early retirement was extended to all state employees, including the desk jockeys and those in offices. This in their eyes is not what it was intended for, so they and a lot of other French are not against the increase in age. As with other riots many of the rioters are there for the mayhem, they have no dog in this fight, and they don't half know how to protest properly.

Quote from: calamity on March 18, 2023, 06:26:04 PM



Opinion polls show massive opposition to this in France so who cares if you can quote 1 voice if a majority IN FRANCE oppose the changes and the BYPASSING of the French Parliament to enact it. That bit you missed out completely, would not pass in Parliament so Macron decided to bypass the elected house. Where have I seen that before. Oh yeah, the fat lying blonde haired liar who even the Tories could not stomach in the end.



Opinion polls show massive opposition to this in France so who cares if you can quote 1 voice if a majority IN FRANCE oppose the changes and the BYPASSING of the French Parliament to enact it. That bit you missed out completely, would not pass in Parliament so Macron decided to bypass the elected house. Where have I seen that before. Oh yeah, the fat lying blonde haired liar who even the Tories could not stomach in the end.

Democracy is in the hands of the Elite and workers are goosed now. Hope the French go on to full revolt, interesting this started in January but hardly reported until our King had to cancel his visit this week.