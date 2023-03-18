Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: March 18, 2023, 11:51:36 AM »
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/robin-hood-energy-workers-in-france-are-cutting-power-to-the-rich-and-giving-it-away-to-the-poor-345341/?fbclid=IwAR3aeKFO3KBbv6JHvR_iwa-_VDIl_XaygeWMR9vW484oWItQoAgA0rABGz4

Arrrr luv the French, me. *They* don't fuck about.

In other French news, they want to increase State retirement ago to 64 from, I believe, 62. Fucking riots everywhere

Arrrr luv the French, me  :mido: :mido:

Apart from last week  :unlike:
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: March 18, 2023, 06:26:04 PM »
Interesting situation in France. I'm currently working with a few frenchies and they have no sympathy for a lot of the strikers. They claim that the early retirement age was originally intended for people such as Police, Firemen, people with dangerous or dirty jobs because when they get to a certain age you are no longer able to do the job you were employed for in many cases. Along the way this early retirement was extended to all state employees, including the desk jockeys and those in offices. This in their eyes is not what it was intended for, so they and a lot of other French are not against the increase in age.

As with other riots many of the rioters are there for the mayhem, they have no dog in this fight, and they don't half know how to protest properly.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: March 18, 2023, 11:39:06 PM »
Can't see our type of 'socialists' doing anything like that.

Ours are more likely to cut power to 'privileged' white people (even though they're living in Brambles Farm) and 'toxic' men and syphon it to Black activists, 'oppressed' women, and drag queen storytellers.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: March 22, 2023, 07:08:30 AM »
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/robin-hood-energy-workers-in-france-are-cutting-power-to-the-rich-and-giving-it-away-to-the-poor-345341/?fbclid=IwAR3aeKFO3KBbv6JHvR_iwa-_VDIl_XaygeWMR9vW484oWItQoAgA0rABGz4

Arrrr luv the French, me. *They* don't fuck about.

In other French news, they want to increase State retirement ago to 64 from, I believe, 62. Fucking riots everywhere

Arrrr luv the French, me  :mido: :mido:

Apart from last week  :unlike:

I do hope those poor Frenchies aren't suffering because those Fascist/Nazi/Racist Brexitists voted to stop subsidising their way of life. Honest Guv.

myboro
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2023, 10:59:01 PM »
Interesting situation in France. I'm currently working with a few frenchies and they have no sympathy for a lot of the strikers. They claim that the early retirement age was originally intended for people such as Police, Firemen, people with dangerous or dirty jobs because when they get to a certain age you are no longer able to do the job you were employed for in many cases. Along the way this early retirement was extended to all state employees, including the desk jockeys and those in offices. This in their eyes is not what it was intended for, so they and a lot of other French are not against the increase in age.

As with other riots many of the rioters are there for the mayhem, they have no dog in this fight, and they don't half know how to protest properly.
Opinion polls show massive opposition to this in France so who cares if you can quote 1 voice if a majority IN FRANCE oppose the changes and the BYPASSING of the French Parliament to enact it. That bit you missed out completely, would not pass in Parliament so Macron decided to bypass the elected house. Where have I seen that before. Oh yeah, the fat lying blonde haired liar who even the Tories could not stomach in the end.

Democracy is in the hands of the Elite and workers are goosed now. Hope the French go on to full revolt, interesting this started in January but hardly reported until our King had to cancel his visit this week.  charles
Billy Balfour
« Reply #5 on: March 29, 2023, 07:51:07 PM »
I'm there next week, hope they don't fuck my return journey up, I might have to stay longer 
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:39:11 PM »
The workers are 'Goosed' because those who purport to represent them have moved their focus from a class struggle to an identity struggle.
