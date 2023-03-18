Welcome,
March 22, 2023, 07:00:03 PM
Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Topic: Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Militant trades unions are a bad thing
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/robin-hood-energy-workers-in-france-are-cutting-power-to-the-rich-and-giving-it-away-to-the-poor-345341/?fbclid=IwAR3aeKFO3KBbv6JHvR_iwa-_VDIl_XaygeWMR9vW484oWItQoAgA0rABGz4
Arrrr luv the French, me. *They* don't fuck about.
In other French news, they want to increase State retirement ago to 64 from, I believe, 62. Fucking riots everywhere
Arrrr luv the French, me
Apart from last week
calamity
Re: Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Interesting situation in France. I'm currently working with a few frenchies and they have no sympathy for a lot of the strikers. They claim that the early retirement age was originally intended for people such as Police, Firemen, people with dangerous or dirty jobs because when they get to a certain age you are no longer able to do the job you were employed for in many cases. Along the way this early retirement was extended to all state employees, including the desk jockeys and those in offices. This in their eyes is not what it was intended for, so they and a lot of other French are not against the increase in age.
As with other riots many of the rioters are there for the mayhem, they have no dog in this fight, and they don't half know how to protest properly.
Rutters
Re: Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Can't see our type of 'socialists' doing anything like that.
Ours are more likely to cut power to 'privileged' white people (even though they're living in Brambles Farm) and 'toxic' men and syphon it to Black activists, 'oppressed' women, and drag queen storytellers.
Bud Wiser
Re: Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 18, 2023, 11:51:36 AM
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/robin-hood-energy-workers-in-france-are-cutting-power-to-the-rich-and-giving-it-away-to-the-poor-345341/?fbclid=IwAR3aeKFO3KBbv6JHvR_iwa-_VDIl_XaygeWMR9vW484oWItQoAgA0rABGz4
Arrrr luv the French, me. *They* don't fuck about.
In other French news, they want to increase State retirement ago to 64 from, I believe, 62. Fucking riots everywhere
Arrrr luv the French, me
Apart from last week
I do hope those poor Frenchies aren't suffering because those Fascist/Nazi/Racist Brexitists voted to stop subsidising their way of life. Honest Guv.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
