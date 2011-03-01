calamity

calamity

Re: Militant trades unions are a bad thing « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:26:04 PM » Interesting situation in France. I'm currently working with a few frenchies and they have no sympathy for a lot of the strikers. They claim that the early retirement age was originally intended for people such as Police, Firemen, people with dangerous or dirty jobs because when they get to a certain age you are no longer able to do the job you were employed for in many cases. Along the way this early retirement was extended to all state employees, including the desk jockeys and those in offices. This in their eyes is not what it was intended for, so they and a lot of other French are not against the increase in age.



As with other riots many of the rioters are there for the mayhem, they have no dog in this fight, and they don't half know how to protest properly.