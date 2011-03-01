Welcome,
March 18, 2023, 01:06:02 PM
Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Topic: Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Militant trades unions are a bad thing
Today
at 11:51:36 AM
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/robin-hood-energy-workers-in-france-are-cutting-power-to-the-rich-and-giving-it-away-to-the-poor-345341/?fbclid=IwAR3aeKFO3KBbv6JHvR_iwa-_VDIl_XaygeWMR9vW484oWItQoAgA0rABGz4
Arrrr luv the French, me. *They* don't fuck about.
In other French news, they want to increase State retirement ago to 64 from, I believe, 62. Fucking riots everywhere
Arrrr luv the French, me
Apart from last week
