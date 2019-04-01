August 2021A Few weeks agoAny one on here manage to stay jab free like me ?I think Ste Goldby stood firm and never took any jabs how about anyone else on here ?

Its mad to think that vaccinated people are still dying. I distinctly remember the government and the scientists saying the vaccine would grant you immortality

« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:21 AM »

August 2021A Few weeks agoTotally jab free and so glad I seen through it all.Any one on here manage to stay jab free like me ?I think Ste Goldby stood firm and never took any jabs how about anyone else on here ?

« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:36:31 AM »