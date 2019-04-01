Welcome,
March 17, 2023, 02:36:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone remember these lot
Author
Topic: Anyone remember these lot
littlefatso
Anyone remember these lot
August 2021
A Few weeks ago
Any one on here manage to stay jab free like me ?
I think Ste Goldby stood firm and never took any jabs how about anyone else on here ?
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Anyone remember these lot
Its mad to think that vaccinated people are still dying. I distinctly remember the government and the scientists saying the vaccine would grant you immortality
Snoozy
Re: Anyone remember these lot
Totally jab free and so glad I seen through it all.
