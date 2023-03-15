Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: tax man  (Read 156 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
littlefatso

« on: March 15, 2023, 08:42:15 PM »
Not the tosser from the Tory Party Jeremy Cunt  :wanker:


Teessides Tax Man Bri Cockrill 

Some ones got it in for him hes on live stream now on YouTube . been getting his motor set alight on his drive s hes doing a live stream now about it all .


https://www.youtube.com/live/tFOaBjTLVqQ?feature=share
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 AM »
Can you summarise?

Don't want to sit through an hour of that.
littlefatso

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:28:06 PM »

 Gazette story tonight

http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/former-hardman-brian-cockerill-living-26488815     
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:43 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 06:28:06 PM

 Gazette story tonight

http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/former-hardman-brian-cockerill-living-26488815     

Thanks. Gave you read the comments?
Fair to say there doesnt seem to be a lot of sympathy for him !!
littlefatso

« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:07:22 AM »
Ye I read em I don't see a single one person on his side reading them all , some ones saying its happening cos he has a podcast  rava rava
