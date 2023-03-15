Welcome,
March 17, 2023, 05:52:23 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
tax man
Author
Topic: tax man (Read 156 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
tax man
March 15, 2023, 08:42:15 PM
Not the tosser from the Tory Party Jeremy Cunt
Teessides Tax Man Bri Cockrill
Some ones got it in for him hes on live stream now on YouTube . been getting his motor set alight on his drive s hes doing a live stream now about it all .
https://www.youtube.com/live/tFOaBjTLVqQ?feature=share
Bernie
Re: tax man
Yesterday
at 10:00:55 AM »
Can you summarise?
Don't want to sit through an hour of that.
littlefatso
Re: tax man
Yesterday
at 06:28:06 PM »
Gazette story tonight
http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/former-hardman-brian-cockerill-living-26488815
Bernie
Re: tax man
Yesterday
at 10:57:43 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on
Yesterday
at 06:28:06 PM
Gazette story tonight
http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/former-hardman-brian-cockerill-living-26488815
Thanks. Gave you read the comments?
Fair to say there doesnt seem to be a lot of sympathy for him !!
littlefatso
Re: tax man
Today
at 05:07:22 AM »
Ye I read em I don't see a single one person on his side reading them all , some ones saying its happening cos he has a podcast
Loading...