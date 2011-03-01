Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Economically inactive people  (Read 81 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 012



View Profile
« on: Today at 11:37:45 AM »
All over news in last few days. Another group the government are lining up to pin blame on
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 889


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:09:41 PM »
46% in Redcar apparently

Surely it's only right that unless you are a child, in full time education, wealthy or retired, you are in work or actively looking?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:34:45 PM »
How can being economically inactive be good for the economy?

(unless those being economically inactive were particularly bad at their jobs)
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 012



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:08:39 PM »
However, another good indicator of the performance of the Labour Market is the level of economic inactivity. Economically inactive people are those without a job who are not seeking work and/or are not available to start work in the next two weeks. The main economically inactive groups are students, people looking after family and home, long term sick and disabled, temporarily sick and disabled, retired people and discouraged workers

Bastards, all
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 998


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:02 PM »
Economically inactive, all.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 012



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:15:22 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:43:02 PM
Economically inactive, all.

 :alf:
Logged
