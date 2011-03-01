Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 15, 2023, 11:38:01 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Economically inactive people
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Economically inactive people (Read 81 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 18 012
Economically inactive people
«
on:
Today
at 11:37:45 AM »
All over news in last few days. Another group the government are lining up to pin blame on
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 889
Re: Economically inactive people
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:09:41 PM »
46% in Redcar apparently
Surely it's only right that unless you are a child, in full time education, wealthy or retired, you are in work or actively looking?
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 998
Re: Economically inactive people
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:34:45 PM »
How can being economically inactive be good for the economy?
(unless those being economically inactive were particularly bad at their jobs)
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 18 012
Re: Economically inactive people
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:08:39 PM »
However, another good indicator of the performance of the Labour Market is the level of economic inactivity. Economically inactive people are those without a job who are not seeking work and/or are not available to start work in the next two weeks. The main economically inactive groups are students, people looking after family and home, long term sick and disabled, temporarily sick and disabled, retired people and discouraged workers
Bastards, all
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 998
Re: Economically inactive people
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:43:02 PM »
Economically inactive, all.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 18 012
Re: Economically inactive people
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:15:22 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 02:43:02 PM
Economically inactive, all.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...