March 15, 2023, 12:22:06 PM
Economically inactive people
Topic: Economically inactive people
Tintin
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Economically inactive people
All over news in last few days. Another group the government are lining up to pin blame on
Bernie
Re: Economically inactive people
46% in Redcar apparently
Surely it's only right that unless you are a child, in full time education, wealthy or retired, you are in work or actively looking?
