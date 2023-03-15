Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2023, 12:21:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tonights Game  (Read 174 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 057


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 PM »
Stoke on a bit of a roll so I expect a very tough game.
Logged
littlefatso

Offline Offline

Posts: 9


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:34 PM »
Mackem at work tried to say the same  I think the Boro will throttle em 4 or 5 nil  :mido:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 057


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:22:29 PM »
Hope so.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 994


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:29:57 PM »
Will Smallbone's one to watch.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 691

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:29:23 PM »
Good game so far and we are ahead deservedly after shading it. Stoke are a well organised and strong side. Poetic justice pearson getting one in the face giving the goal away after the same situation with hola do hackney had him laughing.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 691

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 PM »
Remind me a bit of Millwall this lot. They might end up burned out around 70/80mins, theyre putting a lot of effort in chasing us down.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 691

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 PM »
Slack defending. Need to buck our ideas up.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 057


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 PM »
Stoke are on a run. Boro dont react well to a high pressing physical team.Credit to Stoke they deserved the draw. We hit the woodwork but they could have had a penalty. I think Boro are still work in progress. We could do with a player like Ben Pearson in midfield. Anyway not a defeat. Lets hope our friends up the road do us a favour tomorrow. Somehow I doubt it.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 595


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:04:37 AM »
Tough game, but its now onto what should be an easier game against Preston on Saturday.
  Their fans are using this game as their 'Gentry' game and will be selling out the away allocation.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 