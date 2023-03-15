Welcome,
March 15, 2023, 12:21:53 PM
Tonights Game
Topic: Tonights Game
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 057
Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 06:34:58 PM »
Stoke on a bit of a roll so I expect a very tough game.
littlefatso
Posts: 9
Re: Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 06:42:34 PM »
Mackem at work tried to say the same I think the Boro will throttle em 4 or 5 nil
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 057
Re: Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 07:22:29 PM »
Hope so.
Rutters
Posts: 994
Re: Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 07:29:57 PM »
Will Smallbone's one to watch.
calamity
Posts: 8 691
Crabamity
Re: Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 09:29:23 PM »
Good game so far and we are ahead deservedly after shading it. Stoke are a well organised and strong side. Poetic justice pearson getting one in the face giving the goal away after the same situation with hola do hackney had him laughing.
calamity
Posts: 8 691
Crabamity
Re: Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 09:41:25 PM »
Remind me a bit of Millwall this lot. They might end up burned out around 70/80mins, theyre putting a lot of effort in chasing us down.
calamity
Posts: 8 691
Crabamity
Re: Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 09:47:58 PM »
Slack defending. Need to buck our ideas up.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 057
Re: Tonights Game
Yesterday
at 11:03:40 PM »
Stoke are on a run. Boro dont react well to a high pressing physical team.Credit to Stoke they deserved the draw. We hit the woodwork but they could have had a penalty. I think Boro are still work in progress. We could do with a player like Ben Pearson in midfield. Anyway not a defeat. Lets hope our friends up the road do us a favour tomorrow. Somehow I doubt it.
kippers
Posts: 3 595
Re: Tonights Game
Today
at 09:04:37 AM »
Tough game, but its now onto what should be an easier game against Preston on Saturday.
Their fans are using this game as their 'Gentry' game and will be selling out the away allocation.
Loading...