Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2023, 05:05:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tonights Game  (Read 122 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 057


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 PM »
Stoke on a bit of a roll so I expect a very tough game.
Logged
littlefatso

Offline Offline

Posts: 9


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:34 PM »
Mackem at work tried to say the same  I think the Boro will throttle em 4 or 5 nil  :mido:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 057


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:22:29 PM »
Hope so.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 994


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:29:57 PM »
Will Smallbone's one to watch.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 691

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:29:23 PM »
Good game so far and we are ahead deservedly after shading it. Stoke are a well organised and strong side. Poetic justice pearson getting one in the face giving the goal away after the same situation with hola do hackney had him laughing.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 691

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 PM »
Remind me a bit of Millwall this lot. They might end up burned out around 70/80mins, theyre putting a lot of effort in chasing us down.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 691

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 PM »
Slack defending. Need to buck our ideas up.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 057


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:03:40 PM »
Stoke are on a run. Boro dont react well to a high pressing physical team.Credit to Stoke they deserved the draw. We hit the woodwork but they could have had a penalty. I think Boro are still work in progress. We could do with a player like Ben Pearson in midfield. Anyway not a defeat. Lets hope our friends up the road do us a favour tomorrow. Somehow I doubt it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 