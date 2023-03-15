Bill Buxton

Tonights Game « on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 PM » Stoke on a bit of a roll so I expect a very tough game.

littlefatso

Re: Tonights Game « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:34 PM » Mackem at work tried to say the same I think the Boro will throttle em 4 or 5 nil

calamity

Crabamity





Re: Tonights Game « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:29:23 PM » Good game so far and we are ahead deservedly after shading it. Stoke are a well organised and strong side. Poetic justice pearson getting one in the face giving the goal away after the same situation with hola do hackney had him laughing.

calamity

Crabamity





Re: Tonights Game « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 PM » Remind me a bit of Millwall this lot. They might end up burned out around 70/80mins, theyre putting a lot of effort in chasing us down.

calamity

Crabamity





Re: Tonights Game « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 PM » Slack defending. Need to buck our ideas up.