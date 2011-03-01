Welcome,
March 15, 2023, 06:28:48 PM
Convictions for rape in the UK
Topic: Convictions for rape in the UK
Bernie
Convictions for rape in the UK
Yesterday
at 05:37:40 PM
Between 1935 and 1939 they averaged 61 a year.
In the year ending March 2022 there were 1733, down from a peak of 2991 in 2016
What's gone wrong?
littlefatso
Re: Convictions for rape in the UK
Yesterday
at 06:18:51 PM
Things have got so bad in Sweden these days they send out alerts to all females warning them not to go out at certain times and places to avoid at all times . Makes me puke blood
Rutters
Re: Convictions for rape in the UK
Yesterday
at 07:28:26 PM
Rape is one of the few crimes which rarely involves witnesses or evidence.
It's also the only crime I know of which sees any malicious accuser keeping anonymity and impunity from prosecution whilst the accused is paraded in front of the media for any other malicious accuser to sling mud at.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Convictions for rape in the UK
Today
at 01:59:31 PM
Yesterday
Rape is one of the few crimes which rarely involves witnesses or evidence.
It's also the only crime I know of which sees any malicious accuser keeping anonymity and impunity from prosecution whilst the accused is paraded in front of the media for any other malicious accuser to sling mud at.
Aye,
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cumbria-64963155
Rutters
Re: Convictions for rape in the UK
Today
at 02:40:14 PM
Aye, anonymous and impune.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/woman-given-strong-words-advice-9735584
