Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 887





Posts: 7 887 Convictions for rape in the UK « on: Today at 05:37:40 PM »



In the year ending March 2022 there were 1733, down from a peak of 2991 in 2016



What's gone wrong? Between 1935 and 1939 they averaged 61 a year.In the year ending March 2022 there were 1733, down from a peak of 2991 in 2016What's gone wrong? Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 9





Posts: 9 Re: Convictions for rape in the UK « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:18:51 PM »



Things have got so bad in Sweden these days they send out alerts to all females warning them not to go out at certain times and places to avoid at all times . Makes me puke blood Logged