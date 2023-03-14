Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Convictions for rape in the UK
Bernie
Bernie
Between 1935 and 1939 they averaged 61 a year.

In the year ending March 2022 there were 1733, down from a peak of 2991 in 2016

What's gone wrong?  lost
littlefatso

littlefatso
Things have got so bad in Sweden these days they send out alerts to all females warning them not to go out at certain times and places to avoid at all times . Makes me puke blood  klins

Rutters
Rutters
Rape is one of the few crimes which rarely involves witnesses or evidence.

It's also the only crime I know of which sees any malicious accuser keeping anonymity and impunity from prosecution whilst the accused is paraded in front of the media for any other malicious accuser to sling mud at.
