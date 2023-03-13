Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 25, 2023, 03:13:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: These banks going busts again  (Read 532 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
littlefatso

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« on: March 13, 2023, 07:52:12 PM »
All down to that senile sniffer Biden  lost

He has single handily destroyed / Bankrupt / Humiliated the USA  lost

Appeared on US TV at 9am this morning more or less blaming trump for it all  lost

Told some massive whoppers saying the tax payers wont be hit 

The worst president ever in the history of history this is what happens when you rig an election  :redcard:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 402

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 14, 2023, 03:03:26 PM »
You tell 'em, Crocket lad!  :mido:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 064


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 14, 2023, 04:43:10 PM »
Just wait until Trumpy gets back in. Total shortage of popcorn.
Logged
littlefatso

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 14, 2023, 06:13:47 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 14, 2023, 03:03:26 PM
You tell 'em, Crocket lad!  :mido:



 

Logged
Spidoolie
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 200


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 16, 2023, 12:10:32 PM »
Quote
All down to that senile sniffer Biden 
Unquote

I don't recall Biden being President when the shit hit the fan last time in 2008
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 003


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 16, 2023, 01:08:53 PM »
She who goeth woketh, goeth broketh.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11863441/Silicon-Valley-Bank-donated-73-MILLION-Black-Lives-Matter.html
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 064


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 16, 2023, 04:02:03 PM »
 :
Quote from: Rutters on March 16, 2023, 01:08:53 PM
She who goeth woketh, goeth broketh.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11863441/Silicon-Valley-Bank-donated-73-MILLION-Black-Lives-Matter.html



Very true. :alf:
Logged
littlefatso

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 16, 2023, 06:18:41 PM »


The bank director as Philip (right) and as Pippa (left).

Credit Suisse the boss of the bank that just went bust and was bailed out to the tune of £54 Billion  :wanker:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 064


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 16, 2023, 08:19:33 PM »
Makes you feel queasy.
Logged
littlefatso

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 17, 2023, 08:18:33 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 16, 2023, 01:08:53 PM
She who goeth woketh, goeth broketh.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11863441/Silicon-Valley-Bank-donated-73-MILLION-Black-Lives-Matter.html



You can say that again 

Box ticking diversity plan activated  :unlike:

She's got about 2 year retail experience 

The place is now on it's knees  BLM




https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwiD87zItOL9AhVSMsAKHVc5CKwQvOMEKAB6BAgLEAE&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thisismoney.co.uk%2Fmoney%2Fmarkets%2Farticle-11866933%2FJohn-Lewis-Partnership-bonus-axed-losses-balloon.html&usg=AOvVaw1S67zNRGlrPxg8C_kt-jmR   


https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-11866933/John-Lewis-Partnership-bonus-axed-losses-balloon.html#comments 
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 003


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 17, 2023, 09:43:42 AM »
Never mind the quality, feel the diversity

btw how do I post a picture on here?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 064


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 17, 2023, 09:57:10 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on March 17, 2023, 08:18:33 AM
Quote from: Rutters on March 16, 2023, 01:08:53 PM
She who goeth woketh, goeth broketh.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11863441/Silicon-Valley-Bank-donated-73-MILLION-Black-Lives-Matter.html


Yes but she ticked all the other boxes.



You can say that again 

Box ticking diversity plan activated  :unlike:

She's got about 2 year retail experience 

The place is now on it's knees  BLM




https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwiD87zItOL9AhVSMsAKHVc5CKwQvOMEKAB6BAgLEAE&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thisismoney.co.uk%2Fmoney%2Fmarkets%2Farticle-11866933%2FJohn-Lewis-Partnership-bonus-axed-losses-balloon.html&usg=AOvVaw1S67zNRGlrPxg8C_kt-jmR   


https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-11866933/John-Lewis-Partnership-bonus-axed-losses-balloon.html#comments 
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 693

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 18, 2023, 06:31:19 PM »
I would humbly suggest that the problem with the Silicon Valley Bank is due to incompetence and the tech industry being in the doldrums generally at the mid to smaller level, which is where the SVB were doing business.

Whether Biden should have bailed them out or not is another matter.

Not sure why the John Lewis thing was brought up here, or maybe I am  mcl but again their problems more than likely stem from the ever increasing reliance on internet shopping.

But you chaps crack on lathering each others penises over this   mcl
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 003


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 18, 2023, 11:46:34 PM »
Isn't that the point?

If you promote people because of who they are rather than what they can do then aren't you more likely to get incompetence?

Have you learned nothing form the BBC and NHS?

Or are you just jealous of the lathering?
https://postimg.cc/ct8j5PVh/2b8312f8
« Last Edit: March 19, 2023, 10:00:50 AM by Rutters » Logged
Mick1986
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 980


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:35:58 PM »
Its all a ploy so that central bank digital currencies can be pushed through and real physical cash can be taken out of circulation.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 