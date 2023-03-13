Welcome,
April 03, 2023, 06:30:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Our World Leading NHS
Author
Topic: Our World Leading NHS (Read 423 times)
Bill Buxton
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Our World Leading NHS
«
on:
March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM »
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
Rutters
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #1 on:
March 13, 2023, 01:01:03 PM »
A privatised health service would be far, far better for men.
Bill Buxton
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #2 on:
March 16, 2023, 04:04:29 PM »
World leading my arse. No other country has remotely copied our wonderful health service. They had much more sense. Its finished.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #3 on:
March 16, 2023, 04:05:15 PM »
myboro
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #4 on:
March 28, 2023, 11:10:23 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
I wonder why NHS is in crisis now, yet in 2010 waiting lists were at there lowest ever levels.
Never deliberate underfunding by the Conservatives.
The UK has spent about 20 per cent less per person on health each year than similar European countries over the past decade, according to new research that shows how the NHS has been consistently starved of funding.
Bill Buxton
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #5 on:
March 29, 2023, 04:10:15 PM »
The NHS is the Public Sector malaise writ large. Public Sector equals huge number of non jobs, a feeling of employment entitlement and huge inefficiency.
Rutters
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #6 on:
March 31, 2023, 12:48:29 PM »
The NHS is in crisis because it was led to believe that it's funding was unlimited and became wasteful.
People are starting to wise up to the fact that if we tightened up procurement, stopped Health Tourism, re-dressed work/life balance and part-time working, cancelled Diversity and Inclusion dogma, took out unnecessary management, slashed executive pay, stopped Doctors working Private Practice or going abroad... it wouldn't need any more money.
kippers
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #7 on:
April 01, 2023, 08:04:35 PM »
If the NHS is so short of medical workers...then why is it always fucking skint ?
headset
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:13:02 AM »
Ive family who are NHS frontline so it will always get my voice as support - it does though need some kind of reform/clearout to make it more efficient both in cost and service....
i would not like to see it go full-on private though.
Rutters
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:46 AM »
The best performing Health Services are a mix of Public and Private.
The exception being Denmark which is fully Public but broken down into smaller self-governing authorities which appears to have rooted out the bad practices listed above.
As stated previously, everyone paying for their own health care would be way more beneficial to men and their families.
littlefatso
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:31:07 PM »
Does anyone in this day and age really think voting Labour or Tory is a different choice .
They are 2 sides of the same arse .
