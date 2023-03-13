Rutters

Offline



Posts: 1 013





Posts: 1 013 Re: Our World Leading NHS « Reply #1 on: March 13, 2023, 01:01:03 PM » A privatised health service would be far, far better for men. « Last Edit: March 13, 2023, 07:43:14 PM by Rutters » Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 083





Posts: 6 083 Re: Our World Leading NHS « Reply #2 on: March 16, 2023, 04:04:29 PM » World leading my arse. No other country has remotely copied our wonderful health service. They had much more sense. Its finished. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 083





Posts: 6 083 Re: Our World Leading NHS « Reply #5 on: March 29, 2023, 04:10:15 PM » The NHS is the Public Sector malaise writ large. Public Sector equals huge number of non jobs, a feeling of employment entitlement and huge inefficiency.

Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 1 013





Posts: 1 013 Re: Our World Leading NHS « Reply #6 on: March 31, 2023, 12:48:29 PM » The NHS is in crisis because it was led to believe that it's funding was unlimited and became wasteful.



People are starting to wise up to the fact that if we tightened up procurement, stopped Health Tourism, re-dressed work/life balance and part-time working, cancelled Diversity and Inclusion dogma, took out unnecessary management, slashed executive pay, stopped Doctors working Private Practice or going abroad... it wouldn't need any more money. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 607





Posts: 3 607 Re: Our World Leading NHS « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM » If the NHS is so short of medical workers...then why is it always fucking skint ? Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 722





Posts: 6 722 Re: Our World Leading NHS « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:13:02 AM »



i would not like to see it go full-on private though. Ive family who are NHS frontline so it will always get my voice as support - it does though need some kind of reform/clearout to make it more efficient both in cost and service....i would not like to see it go full-on private though. Logged