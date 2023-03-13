Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2023, 09:54:05 AM
Author Topic: Our World Leading NHS  (Read 366 times)
Bernie
« on: March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM »
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: March 13, 2023, 01:01:03 PM »
A privatised health service would be far, far better for men.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: March 16, 2023, 04:04:29 PM »
World leading my arse. No other country has remotely copied our wonderful health service. They had much more sense. Its finished.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: March 16, 2023, 04:05:15 PM »
myboro
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2023, 11:10:23 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
I wonder why NHS is in crisis now, yet in 2010 waiting lists were at there lowest ever levels.

Never deliberate underfunding by the Conservatives.    The UK has spent about 20 per cent less per person on health each year than similar European countries over the past decade, according to new research that shows how the NHS has been consistently starved of funding.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: March 29, 2023, 04:10:15 PM »
The NHS is the Public Sector malaise writ large. Public Sector equals huge number of non jobs, a feeling of employment entitlement and huge inefficiency.
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: March 31, 2023, 12:48:29 PM »
The NHS is in crisis because it was led to believe that it's funding was unlimited and became wasteful.

People are starting to wise up to the fact that if we tightened up procurement, stopped Health Tourism, re-dressed work/life balance and part-time working, cancelled Diversity and Inclusion dogma, took out unnecessary management, slashed executive pay, stopped Doctors working Private Practice or going abroad... it wouldn't need any more money.
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:04:35 PM »
If the NHS is so short of medical workers...then why is it always fucking skint ?
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:13:02 AM »
Ive family who are NHS frontline so it will always get my voice as support - it does though need some kind of reform/clearout to make it more efficient both in cost and service....

i would not like to see it go full-on private though. :like:
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:27:46 AM »
The best performing Health Services are a mix of Public and Private.

The exception being Denmark which is fully Public but broken down into smaller self-governing authorities which appears to have rooted out the bad practices listed above.

As stated previously, everyone paying for their own health care would be way more beneficial to men and their families.
