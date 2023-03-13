Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Our World Leading NHS  (Read 219 times)
Bernie
« on: March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM »
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: March 13, 2023, 01:01:03 PM »
A privatised health service would be far, far better for men.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: March 16, 2023, 04:04:29 PM »
World leading my arse. No other country has remotely copied our wonderful health service. They had much more sense. Its finished.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: March 16, 2023, 04:05:15 PM »
myboro
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
I wonder why NHS is in crisis now, yet in 2010 waiting lists were at there lowest ever levels.

Never deliberate underfunding by the Conservatives.    The UK has spent about 20 per cent less per person on health each year than similar European countries over the past decade, according to new research that shows how the NHS has been consistently starved of funding.
