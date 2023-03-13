Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 29, 2023, 07:09:18 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Our World Leading NHS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Our World Leading NHS (Read 219 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 892
Our World Leading NHS
«
on:
March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM »
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 1 003
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #1 on:
March 13, 2023, 01:01:03 PM »
A privatised health service would be far, far better for men.
«
Last Edit: March 13, 2023, 07:43:14 PM by Rutters
»
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 6 067
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #2 on:
March 16, 2023, 04:04:29 PM »
World leading my arse. No other country has remotely copied our wonderful health service. They had much more sense. Its finished.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 18 016
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #3 on:
March 16, 2023, 04:05:15 PM »
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 1 031
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:23 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
I wonder why NHS is in crisis now, yet in 2010 waiting lists were at there lowest ever levels.
Never deliberate underfunding by the Conservatives.
The UK has spent about 20 per cent less per person on health each year than similar European countries over the past decade, according to new research that shows how the NHS has been consistently starved of funding.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...