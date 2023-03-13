Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 16, 2023, 06:40:37 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Our World Leading NHS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Our World Leading NHS (Read 89 times)
0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 891
Our World Leading NHS
«
on:
March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM »
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 999
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #1 on:
March 13, 2023, 01:01:03 PM »
A privatised health service would be far, far better for men.
«
Last Edit: March 13, 2023, 07:43:14 PM by Rutters
»
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 060
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:04:29 PM »
World leading my arse. No other country has remotely copied our wonderful health service. They had much more sense. Its finished.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 18 013
Re: Our World Leading NHS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:05:15 PM »
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...