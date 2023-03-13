Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Our World Leading NHS
Bernie
« on: March 13, 2023, 11:31:40 AM »
The way this bloke was treated - fucking disgusting.

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23381109.man-struggling-burning-pain-died-river-ouse/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: March 13, 2023, 01:01:03 PM »
A privatised health service would be far, far better for men.
« Last Edit: March 13, 2023, 07:43:14 PM by Rutters »
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:04:29 PM »
World leading my arse. No other country has remotely copied our wonderful health service. They had much more sense. Its finished.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:15 PM »
