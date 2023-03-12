Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2023, 01:30:33 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boro 1:0 down.  (Read 76 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 050


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:23:54 PM »
Bit of a pattern here. Create loads of chances then concede an early goal away from home. They really have to sort this out.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 688

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:28:13 PM »
True colours showing their William, only piped up when they were losing.

2 in 3mins to get our noses in front and on balance its deserved.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 050


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:02:58 PM »
An excellent win but I do wish we wouldnt concede early goals away.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 