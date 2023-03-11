Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2023, 05:44:40 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro 1:0 down.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boro 1:0 down. (Read 15 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 6 049
Boro 1:0 down.
«
on:
Today
at 04:23:54 PM »
Bit of a pattern here. Create loads of chances then concede an early goal away from home. They really have to sort this out.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 688
Crabamity
Re: Boro 1:0 down.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:28:13 PM »
True colours showing their William, only piped up when they were losing.
2 in 3mins to get our noses in front and on balance its deserved.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...