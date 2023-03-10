Bernie

Lineker suspended !!! « on: March 10, 2023, 06:24:01 PM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11845289/BBC-takes-Gary-Lineker-AIR.html



Good



Actions have consequences Jug Ears.





I hope he never returns.



Good

Actions have consequences Jug Ears.

I hope he never returns.

Rutters

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #1 on: March 10, 2023, 06:41:38 PM » activist with a very loud laugh.



#DefundTheBBC It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or aactivist with a very loud laugh.#DefundTheBBC

Bill Buxton

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #2 on: March 10, 2023, 06:52:06 PM » Is he going to be creeping back in a couple of weeks? I hope not.

kippers

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #5 on: March 10, 2023, 10:08:52 PM » He cancelled his fucking self



He will be back on a lucrative contract with ITV or Skysports.



Having said that, he has all the credentials to sit with Susanna Reid every morning.



I worry about Sherah mind, he's been winging it as a pundit for too long.

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #6 on: March 10, 2023, 10:33:24 PM » The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.

I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.



« Last Edit: March 10, 2023, 10:39:16 PM by Bud Wiser »

Bill Buxton

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #7 on: March 11, 2023, 12:00:50 AM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 10, 2023, 10:33:24 PM The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.

I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.



I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.



The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.

myboro

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #8 on: March 11, 2023, 12:33:20 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 11, 2023, 12:00:50 AM Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 10, 2023, 10:33:24 PM The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.

I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.

The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.



I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.



The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.

The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.



Such as who, you rail against cancel culture and promote free speech until it is speech you disagree with. Your hypocrisy is outstanding Bill. Again who is being CANCELLED

KillingJoke

Posts: 116 Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #9 on: March 11, 2023, 01:47:26 AM » All BBC commentators have pulled out of Match of the Day for tomorrows broadcast.



The Tories have shut down football broadcasting. The BBC Chairman is a Tory donor.



The Tory right wing racists on here will meltdown... from their box room above a chippy



Bill Buxton

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #10 on: March 11, 2023, 09:00:36 AM » When David Bellamy was sacked by the BBC there wasnt this fuss. Why? Because the Leftwaffe virtue signalling brigade was all for it. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

Bill Buxton

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #13 on: March 11, 2023, 12:57:04 PM » Have you noticed that anyone,and I mean anyone who has a different view than the Leftwaffe is always called either a Nazi or a Fascist. It's a very crass and lazy interpretation of history and political theory. Lineker is a good example. What he knows or understands about Germany in the 1930s could fill a bees arse with lots of room for manoeuvre . « Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 01:06:58 PM by Bill Buxton »

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #14 on: March 11, 2023, 01:11:34 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 11, 2023, 12:57:04 PM Have you noticed that anyone,and I mean anyone who has a different view than the Leftwaffe is always called either a Nazi or a Fascist. It's a very crass and lazy interpretation of history and political theory. Lineker is a good example. What he knows or understands about Germany in the 1930s could fill a bees arse with lots of room for manoeuvre .

I agree with everything you say and would like to subscribe to your newsletter



I agree with everything you say and would like to subscribe to your newsletter



I agree with everything you say and would like to subscribe to your newsletter

Spidoolie

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #16 on: March 11, 2023, 02:28:33 PM » Not particularly a fan of Lineker but whether you agree with his views or not the BBC are attacking his freedom of speech and that to me goes against much of what the BBC is supposed to represent.

Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #17 on: March 11, 2023, 02:45:11 PM » Lets cut to the chase shall we. All these presenters may be subject to investigation by HMRC for a potential tax scam which gets around IR35. They are after almost £5million from Lineker alone.These  presenters are trying to claim they are totally free lance from the BBC and are not disguised employees. If HMRC can prove they are disguised employees subject to rules of the BBC then they are employed under contract and will have to pay a huge amount of back tax. Now it may well be that HMRC cant pin tax avoidance charges on them. However,I suspect this so called show of solidarity has a lot to do with the shadow of the taxman. « Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 03:01:10 PM by Bill Buxton »

kippers

Posts: 3 593 Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #18 on: March 11, 2023, 10:23:06 PM » Totally agree Bill with regards to ir35.

Lots of freelance workers struggling with the unfairness of assumption, and then uou have TV personalities openly flouting it. Its champagne socialism at its finest. Logged

Bernie

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:24:28 PM » BARB viewing figures just in ..MOTD was watched by 2.5 million last night compared to 2.09 million the week before.

BBC vindicated



BBC vindicated



