March 11, 2023, 05:44:27 PM
Lineker suspended !!!
Author
Topic: Lineker suspended !!! (Read 269 times)
Bernie
Lineker suspended !!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11845289/BBC-takes-Gary-Lineker-AIR.html
Good
Actions have consequences Jug Ears.
I hope he never returns.
Rutters
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or a
activist with a very loud laugh.
#DefundTheBBC
Bill Buxton
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Is he going to be creeping back in a couple of weeks? I hope not.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:41:38 PM
It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or a
activist with a very loud laugh.
#DefundTheBBC
Oh, that would be funny. Give it to Gareth Crooks or Gary Neville, that would be great craic by the BBC
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
You lot fucking rail agains cancel culture.
Until .oh
You couldnt make it up.
kippers
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
He cancelled his fucking self
He will be back on a lucrative contract with ITV or Skysports.
Having said that, he has all the credentials to sit with Susanna Reid every morning.
I worry about Sherah mind, he's been winging it as a pundit for too long.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.
I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 10:33:24 PM
The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.
I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.
The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.
myboro
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:00:50 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 10:33:24 PM
The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.
I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.
The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.
Such as who, you rail against cancel culture and promote free speech until it is speech you disagree with. Your hypocrisy is outstanding Bill. Again who is being CANCELLED
KillingJoke
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
All BBC commentators have pulled out of Match of the Day for tomorrows broadcast.
The Tories have shut down football broadcasting. The BBC Chairman is a Tory donor.
The Tory right wing racists on here will meltdown... from their box room above a chippy
Bill Buxton
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
When David Bellamy was sacked by the BBC there wasnt this fuss. Why? Because the Leftwaffe virtue signalling brigade was all for it. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 09:00:36 AM
When David Bellamy was sacked by the BBC there wasnt this fuss. Why? Because the Leftwaffe virtue signalling brigade was all for it. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
Youve just read Leftwaffe in Mein Kampf or somewhere.
And you like it 👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Oh, and BTW, this suspension has had the effect of 5lb of Semtex in a shithouse farm. The damned pinkos in the BBC have done well
Bill Buxton
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Have you noticed that anyone,and I mean anyone who has a different view than the Leftwaffe is always called either a Nazi or a Fascist. It's a very crass and lazy interpretation of history and political theory. Lineker is a good example. What he knows or understands about Germany in the 1930s could fill a bees arse with lots of room for manoeuvre .
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:57:04 PM
Have you noticed that anyone,and I mean anyone who has a different view than the Leftwaffe is always called either a Nazi or a Fascist. It's a very crass and lazy interpretation of history and political theory. Lineker is a good example. What he knows or understands about Germany in the 1930s could fill a bees arse with lots of room for manoeuvre .
I agree with everything you say and would like to subscribe to your newsletter
Bill Buxton
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Danke Schoen.
Spidoolie
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Not particularly a fan of Lineker but whether you agree with his views or not the BBC are attacking his freedom of speech and that to me goes against much of what the BBC is supposed to represent.
Bill Buxton
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
Lets cut to the chase shall we. All these presenters may be subject to investigation by HMRC for a potential tax scam which gets around IR35. They are after almost £5million from Lineker alone.These presenters are trying to claim they are totally free lance from the BBC and are not disguised employees. If HMRC can prove they are disguised employees subject to rules of the BBC then they are employed under contract and will have to pay a huge amount of back tax. Now it may well be that HMRC cant pin tax avoidance charges on them. However,I suspect this so called show of solidarity has a lot to do with the shadow of the taxman.
