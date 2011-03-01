Bernie

Lineker suspended !!! « on: Yesterday at 06:24:01 PM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11845289/BBC-takes-Gary-Lineker-AIR.html



Good



Actions have consequences Jug Ears.





I hope he never returns.



Good

Actions have consequences Jug Ears.

I hope he never returns.

Posts: 987 Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:41:38 PM » activist with a very loud laugh.



#DefundTheBBC It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or activist with a very loud laugh.

#DefundTheBBC

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 PM » Is he going to be creeping back in a couple of weeks? I hope not.

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:42:25 PM »



#DefundTheBBC

It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or aactivist with a very loud laugh.#DefundTheBBC

Oh, that would be funny. Give it to Gareth Crooks or Gary Neville, that would be great craic by the BBC

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 PM » He cancelled his fucking self



He will be back on a lucrative contract with ITV or Skysports.



Having said that, he has all the credentials to sit with Susanna Reid every morning.



I worry about Sherah mind, he's been winging it as a pundit for too long.

Posts: 10 399





Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM » The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.

I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:39:16 PM by Bud Wiser »

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:00:50 AM »



I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.



The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.

Re: Lineker suspended !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:33:20 AM »



I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.



Such as who, you rail against cancel culture and promote free speech until it is speech you disagree with. Your hypocrisy is outstanding Bill. Again who is being CANCELLED