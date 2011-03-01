Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2023, 02:16:54 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lineker suspended !!!  (Read 116 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 880


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:24:01 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11845289/BBC-takes-Gary-Lineker-AIR.html

Good

Actions have consequences Jug Ears.


I hope he never returns.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 987


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:41:38 PM »
It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or a BLM activist with a very loud laugh.

#DefundTheBBC
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 043


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 PM »
Is he going to be creeping back in a couple of weeks? I hope not.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 849



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:41:38 PM
It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or a BLM activist with a very loud laugh.

#DefundTheBBC

Oh, that would be funny. Give it to Gareth Crooks or Gary Neville, that would be great craic by the BBC
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 003



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:16:32 PM »
You lot fucking rail agains cancel culture.

Until.oh

 :alf: :alf:

You couldnt make it up.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 591


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 PM »
He cancelled his fucking self

He will be back on a lucrative contract with ITV or Skysports.

Having said that, he has all the credentials to sit with Susanna Reid every morning.

  I worry about Sherah mind, he's been winging it as a pundit for too long.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 399

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM »
The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.

I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:39:16 PM by Bud Wiser » Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 043


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:00:50 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM
The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.

I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.

The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 027


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:33:20 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:00:50 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM
The likes of Gary Lineker & his hypocritical mate Gary Neville are the real life poster boys of this so-called 'white privilege'. One broadcasts how impoverished £35grand-a-year nurses are whilst paying workers in his grubby hotel £9.50 ph. The other acts on behalf of people smugglers safe in the knowledge no illegal migrants will be put up anywhere near his Maida Vale mansion.

I guess its a case of the richer they get the more socially conscious they pretend to be. Fucking Wankers.

The Leftwaffe are fine cancelling people left right and centre,but don't like it when they get a taste of their own medicine.
Such as who, you rail against cancel culture and promote free speech until it is speech you disagree with. Your hypocrisy is outstanding Bill. Again who is being CANCELLED 

Logged
KillingJoke
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 116


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:47:26 AM »
All BBC commentators have pulled out of Match of the Day for tomorrows broadcast.

The Tories have shut down football broadcasting. The BBC Chairman is a Tory donor.

The Tory right wing racists on here will meltdown... from their box room above a chippy
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 