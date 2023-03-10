Welcome,
March 10, 2023, 06:51:54 PM
Lineker suspended !!!
Topic: Lineker suspended !!! (Read 15 times)
Bill Buxton
Bernie
Lineker suspended !!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11845289/BBC-takes-Gary-Lineker-AIR.html
Good
Actions have consequences Jug Ears.
I hope he never returns.
Rutters
Re: Lineker suspended !!!
It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or a
activist with a very loud laugh.
#DefundTheBBC
