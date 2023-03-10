Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2023, 06:51:52 PM
Lineker suspended !!!
Bernie
Today at 06:24:01 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11845289/BBC-takes-Gary-Lineker-AIR.html

Good

Actions have consequences Jug Ears.


I hope he never returns.
Rutters
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:41:38 PM
It opens up a wonderful opportunity for either a brown, lesbian feminist or a BLM activist with a very loud laugh.

#DefundTheBBC
